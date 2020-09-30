DLA Piper Adds Transactional Pro In Calif.

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has brought on a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC partner experienced in advising companies on transactional tax matters to the firm's transactional tax practice in Silicon Valley. Eileen O'Pray is joining DLA Piper in East Palo Alto, California, as partner after having advised clients on the tax aspects of capital markets and other financing transactions, the firm said Monday. She also has experience advising on the tax implications of strategic transactions, including those with a focus on emerging technologies, such as drones, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. O'Pray told Law360 on Wednesday that she joined DLA, in part, because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS