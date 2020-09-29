Salvadoran Couple Fit For Residency, Despite Illegal Entry

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Salvadoran couple living in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status program may obtain green cards after a Minnesota federal judge rejected the government's arguments that their initial illegal entry left them ineligible for permanent residency. Ruling on an issue that has split circuit courts, U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim held Monday that Sandra Hernandez de Gutierrez and Heberth Gutierrez's 2003 grant of temporary protected status — which provides protection from deportation and work permits to individuals from countries in crisis — makes them eligible for green cards. The couple had applied for permanent residency through a family member while they...

