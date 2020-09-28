Calif. To Manufacture Its Own Generic Drugs Under New Law

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed legislation allowing the Golden State to manufacture its own generic prescription drugs, which is aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs, in particular insulin. Under Senate Bill 852, California's Health and Human Services Agency will partner with manufacturers to produce or distribute generic prescription drugs under the label Cal Rx. The measure also injects "much-needed competition" into the markets and helps address drug shortages, Newsom's office said in a statement. The law calls on the state to manufacture "at least one form of insulin, provided that a viable pathway for manufacturing a more...

