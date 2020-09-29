NatWest Fraud Alert 'Inadequate' In $5M Push Payment Suit

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 6:14 PM BST) -- A Saudi engineering giant has accused National Westminster Bank PLC of using "inadequate" fraud prevention practices, after the company fell victim to an authorized push payment scam and lost $5 million. Tecnimont Arabia, a unit of Italy's Maire Tecnimont SpA, said in a Sept. 24 High Court filing that after the email account of one of its senior employees was hacked by an unknown party and a message was sent instructing the multimillion-pound payment be sent to a bank account at a NatWest branch in Brixton in October 2018, NatWest should have flagged the suspicious transaction before authorizing the payment. The division of the...

