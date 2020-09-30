Insurer Refuses $1.9M Payout For Shipper's 'Scrap Candidate'

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 1:16 PM BST) -- A Chinese insurer has refused to pay out to a shipping company for a sunken vessel under a $38 million marine policy, claiming that the ship was a candidate for the scrapheap that was not even eligible for the reduced amount of $1.9 million that the business wants to recover. The insurer, Sunshine Property and Casualty Co., said in a Sept. 25 filing at the High Court that it should not have to indemnify Pelagic Fishing Corp. for $1.9 million for the Kapitan Veselkov, which went down off the coast of Guinea, West Africa. The amount represents 5% of the fishing...

