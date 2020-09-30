Hiscox Drops Out Of £9M Motor Claims Suit With Settlement

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 3:57 PM BST) -- Hiscox has dropped out of an £8.8 million ($11 million) London lawsuit over allegedly mishandled motor insurance claims, months after being accused of voiding a broker's indemnity policy. Hiscox Insurance Co. and two Danish insurers have inked an agreement staying their claims against each over some 5,000 insurance claims that were handled between 2014 and 2017. Details of the agreement were not disclosed. According to a Sept. 28 Tomlin order at the High Court, Hiscox and Qudos Insurance A/S and Gefion Insurance A/S will put aside their allegations other than to carry out the terms of the agreement. Tomlin orders could...

