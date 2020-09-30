UBS Hits Back In FDIC's London Libor-Rigging Claim

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 2:17 PM BST) -- UBS Group has hit back in a London lawsuit brought by a U.S. government agency alleging that the Swiss bank's role in rigging borrowing rates played a part in the collapse of U.S. lenders during the financial crisis. The Swiss lender says lawyers for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have failed to point to evidence of collusion between it and other major banks. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The big lender says that lawyers for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. have failed to point to evidence of collusion between it and other major banks to hold down borrowing rates for several years, a...

