Big Tech Cos. Must Protect Against Finance Scams, FCA Says

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 3:06 PM BST) -- Google and other big technology companies must do more to protect consumers against scammers and financial companies marketing high-risk products, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday. The City watchdog said in a report that people are increasingly being drawn in to applying for financial products through online search engines and social media platforms. This makes them more vulnerable to being exposed to scams, high-risk investments and unregulated products. Online platform operators, including Google, should have legal liability for the financial promotions that they allow consumers to see, the FCA said. "That would mean that an online publisher would have to...

