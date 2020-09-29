Tencent To Take Chinese Search Engine Co. Private For $3.5B

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Chinese search engine company Sogou revealed Tuesday that it has inked a $3.5 billion deal with existing shareholder technology conglomerate and WeChat owner Tencent to be taken private, as more Chinese companies are delisting from U.S. stock exchanges amid worsening tension between the U.S. and China. Sogou Inc., advised by Goulston & Storrs PC and Conyers Dill & Pearman, said it will subsequently exit the New York Stock Exchange after its sale to Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Walkers client Tencent Holdings Ltd. Sogou's announcement comes just a day after Weibo owner Sina Corp. said it would be taken private...

