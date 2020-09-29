Goodwin Helps Advent Raise $2B For 7th Latin America Fund

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Advent International said Tuesday it raised $2 billion for its seventh fund focused on Latin America with help from Goodwin Procter LLP, bringing the private equity firm's total capital raised for the region since 1996 to roughly $8 billion. Advent Latin American Private Equity Fund VII bolsters Advent's position as one of the region's major private equity investors, the announcement said. The fund, dubbed LAPEF VII, will focus on investments in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, with possible forays into countries such as Argentina and Chile, the announcement said. Portfolio companies will likely hail from industries such as financial services, health...

