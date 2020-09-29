EPA Tells DC Circ. There's No Harm In Methane Regs Rollback

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked the D.C. Circuit not to pause the Trump administration's less restrictive policy on methane emissions from new and modified oil and gas infrastructure, arguing the challengers are exaggerating any harm the changes will bring. The agency on Monday asked the appeals court to deny a request by a coalition of environmental groups to freeze the Trump administration's policy change. The EPA said its rollback of Obama-era restrictions provides economic benefits and was done through a proper rulemaking process, and that the challengers can't show there is imminent harm that would justify an immediate stay....

