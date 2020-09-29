Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Tells DC Circ. There's No Harm In Methane Regs Rollback

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked the D.C. Circuit not to pause the Trump administration's less restrictive policy on methane emissions from new and modified oil and gas infrastructure, arguing the challengers are exaggerating any harm the changes will bring.

The agency on Monday asked the appeals court to deny a request by a coalition of environmental groups to freeze the Trump administration's policy change. The EPA said its rollback of Obama-era restrictions provides economic benefits and was done through a proper rulemaking process, and that the challengers can't show there is imminent harm that would justify an immediate stay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!