3 Firms Steer REIT's $2.1B Buy Of Marina Owner Safe Harbor

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Sun Communities — a real estate investment trust focused on mobile home and recreational vehicle communities — announced Tuesday that it will purchase marina-centric REIT Safe Harbor Marinas in a $2.1 billion deal, including debt, steered by Sidley Austin, Duane Morris and Jaffe. Southfield, Michigan-based Sun Communities Inc., advised by Jaffe Raitt Heuer PC, expects the acquisition of Sidley Austin LLP and Duane Morris LLP client Safe Harbor Marinas LLC will add water properties to its existing nearly 430 communities containing more than 143,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada. Sun Communities' Chairman and CEO Gary A. Shiffman said...

