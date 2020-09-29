6 Law Firms Vie To Head FirstEnergy Shareholder Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Six law firms have put their hats in the ring to be selected as lead counsel in a proposed consolidated class action against utility company FirstEnergy over allegations that news the company paid Ohio lawmakers $60 million to arrange a $1 billion bailout sent stock plummeting. Pomerantz LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP, Berger Montague, and Berman Tabacco vied Monday to be named lead counsel of the consolidated shareholder suit in Ohio federal court over losses related to the utility's alleged lies about how it was dealing with its nuclear power plants' financial...

