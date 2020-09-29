AXA Loses Bid To Jump Into $8M Oil Tanker Loan Fight

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 4:59 PM BST) -- A judge has prevented AXA and Lloyd's of London underwriters from leaping into an $8.1 million loan dispute between a Greek bank and the owners of a wrecked oil tanker, saying on Tuesday that their presence could slow down the case before it reaches trial. Judge Andrew Henshaw rejected AXA's application to the High Court to join the loan dispute over the interpretation of an insurance policy clause that will determine who the French insurer will have to pay, and how much. AXA and the Lloyd's underwriters issued one of two hull policies that covered the damaged oil tanker, whose owners had defaulted on...

