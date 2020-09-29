Latham Guides StepStone To $1.4B Real Estate Fund

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- StepStone Group's real estate arm said Tuesday it has raised $1.4 billion for a fund focused on specialized real estate transactions with help from Latham & Watkins LLP, topping the investment firm's original target of $1 billion. The fund, StepStone Real Estate Partners IV, will focus on investments in special situations secondaries and in recapitalizations of real estate vehicles, the announcement said. SREP IV closed more than half of its committed capital after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, according to the announcement. StepStone Group Inc. is a private-market investment firm that focuses on private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure, according...

