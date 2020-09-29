NY Gendered Pricing Law May Have Limited Effect

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- On Wednesday, a new law prohibiting price discrimination among substantially similar goods and services on the basis of the gender for which they are marketed or intended will take effect in New York. The gendered pricing law, Article 26, Section 391-U of the General Business Law of New York, is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's campaign to end the so-called pink tax.[1] The gendered pricing law authorizes the New York attorney general to seek a civil penalty for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and retailers that charge different prices for any two goods or services that are substantially similar, but marketed or intended...

