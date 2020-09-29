Expert Says FTC Misdiagnosed $599M Philly Hospital Merger

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A consultant for Thomas Jefferson Health's defense of its proposed $599 million merger with Albert Einstein Healthcare testified in Philadelphia Tuesday that a Federal Trade Commission analysis overstated the deal's market impact, wrongly triggering antitrust allegations. Cory S. Capps, a partner with Bates White Economic Consultants, said during arguments in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that assessments used by the FTC in support of its bid for a preliminary injunction relied on a too-narrow geographic market analysis and incomplete assessments of factors that affect patients' choice of hospitals. The FTC concluded in a suit filed in...

