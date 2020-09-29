3rd Circ. Vexed By Vagueness In Abbott Artery Device Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit questioned Tuesday how a product liability claim against Abbott Laboratories Inc. could stand without allegations describing a manufacturing defect, as a Pennsylvania couple sought to revive their lawsuit over a heart stent procedure that led to a shattered leg artery. During oral argument, a three-judge panel seemed hesitant to accept a medical expert's conclusion that a manufacturing defect in Abbott's Perclose device must be responsible for Manny Irizarry's injuries, absent any specifics about what caused the alleged faultiness. The Perclose, which is used to close blood vessels that have been opened for catheterization procedures, failed to retract after...

