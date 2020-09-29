Widow Accuses Consol Of Faulty Safety At Pa. Coal Mine

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The widow of a 25-year-old coal miner killed by debris accused Consol Energy Inc. on Tuesday of contributing to unsafe conditions that led to the fatal accident in a Pennsylvania state court suit. Casey L. McFarland sued Consol, the operator of the Enlow Fork Mine in Claysville, Pennsylvania, asserting that her husband was crushed by debris after two similar incidents occurred and alleging Consol was negligent for not making changes after it should have understood the risk of such an accident. Her husband, Tanner Lee McFarland, died on Aug. 29, 2019. "When something happens that luckily does not cause injury or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS