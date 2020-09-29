NLRB Clears Exxon Unit Of Bad-Faith Bargaining

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has overturned an agency judge's ruling that ExxonMobil's research arm violated federal labor law in its negotiations with a union, finding the company was within its rights to insist on being able to subcontract some union members' jobs. The unanimous panel decision Monday dismissed complaints that accused ExxonMobil of refusing to negotiate in good faith on a host of issues in talks over a new contract with the Independent Laboratory Employees Union. In particular, the panel said ExxonMobil was within its rights to insist on putting language in the contract that would allow it to subcontract...

