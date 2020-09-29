Every Cent Counts For Permanent Foreign Worker Labor Cert.

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Georgia plantation can't hire a permanent foreign worker for a role advertised as paying 60 cents less a year than mandated regulations, after the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals rejected its argument it had made a harmless error. A three-judge panel ruled Monday that Huntington Plantations had clearly violated federal regulations by failing to advertise the annual $28,329.60 salary that the U.S. Department of Labor had determined was appropriate for a heavy tractor scraper operator. "The regulations plainly state the requirement that the offered wage must equal or exceed the prevailing wage, that any discrepancy between the prevailing wage...

