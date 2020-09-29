UT Must Face Research Scientist's Discrimination Claim

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has largely agreed with a trial judge that a renowned immunology professor can pursue claims that the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas cut her salary and closed her labs because of her age and sex. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Monday rejected almost all of the university's arguments for immunity from the discrimination claims levied by Ellen S. Vitetta, 78, who says the school violated the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act. But the panel found that Vitetta failed to sufficiently allege that 2015 cuts to her lab space and staff were retaliatory. According...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS