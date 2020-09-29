CFTC Sues Traders, Business For Spoofing Oil Futures

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a suit in Illinois federal court Tuesday seeking monetary penalties and trading bans on a Slovakian father and son and their company who are accused of manipulating the crude oil futures market with more than 2,000 spoofing events over four weeks in 2018. In January and February 2018, Roman Banoczay, Jr., an active trader in the crude oil futures markets since 2013, "spoofed" while trading crude oil futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the CFTC claimed in its complaint. Spoofing is an illegal market manipulation technique in which a trader enters and quickly...

