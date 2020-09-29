NJ Podiatrist Loses Fight Over Medical Pot Prescriptions

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey podiatrist who was banned from prescribing medical marijuana lost his bid to sue state regulators on Monday after a judge said his claims of discrimination fail because podiatrists can't actually prescribe pot in the state. The New Jersey federal court found that Dr. Darren James, who is blind, could not show that the state's regulators discriminated against him when they admitted and later disqualified him as a referring physician in the state's medical marijuana program. "While a podiatrist is undoubtedly a physician under the plain meaning of the word, a D.P.M. [doctor of podiatric medicine] is explicitly excluded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS