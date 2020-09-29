EEOC Says Casino Resort Owner Let Bartender Get Harassed

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Tuesday that it slapped Golden Entertainment Inc. with a lawsuit claiming it stood by while a bartender endured sexual harassment then punished her for complaining by reassigning her. The EEOC filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of Lisa Payton, a bartender at Golden Entertainment's Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Maryland who said she had to quit because the casino's retaliatory reassignment led to a steep drop in her income. "Federal law requires employers to address sexual harassment complaints promptly and appropriately, especially when the harassment includes physical assaults," EEOC regional attorney Debra M. Lawrence said...

