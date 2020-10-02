Cos. Should Have To Notify Workers Of Whistleblower Rights

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Crooked companies are afraid of whistleblowers. And for good reason. Every year, the government recovers billions from dishonest government contractors and shady financial professionals based on whistleblower information. Recognizing whistleblowers' vital role, Congress created several award programs to incentivize whistleblowing.[1] Within the financial industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission award whistleblowers who supply credible information resulting in successful enforcement actions up to 30% of the penalties paid by the fraudsters.[2] These programs have produced impressive results since their creation by the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010. In total, in cases based on whistleblower information, the...

