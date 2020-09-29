SFO Charges 4 With Fraud At Steel Trader Balli

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 9:14 PM BST) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office has charged four people with various fraud offenses in relation to the collapse of Anglo-Iranian steel trader Balli Group, including the company's former chief executive Nasser Alaghband, the white-collar crime agency said Tuesday. Alaghband, 59, a director of Balli Steel PLC and Balli Group PLC, and finance director David Spriddell, 58, are each charged with two counts of fraudulent trading with the intent of defrauding creditors. Alaghband is additionally charged with six counts of conspiracy to defraud various financial institutions, the SFO said in an emailed statement. Louise Worsell, 65, and Melis Erda, 54 — both members...

