Kohl's Can't Ditch ADA Suit Over Cluttered Aisles

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday denied an attempt by Kohl's Corp. to dismiss a proposed class action accusing the department store chain of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by cluttering its store aisles with merchandise and other items. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV rejected the bid to toss a lawsuit filed by Ronald Migyanko, who claims that a Kohl's Pennsylvania store has various access barriers preventing him from using his wheelchair. Migyanko claims that merchandise and displays block or narrow the aisles, and he alleges that Kohl's does this on purpose to maximize retail floor space and...

