US Aluminum Cos. Seek Probes Of Imports From 5 Countries

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- American aluminum foil producers on Tuesday asked the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission to investigate aluminum foil imports from five countries, alleging that the foreign products are being illegally subsidized and dumped in the U.S. The Aluminum Association's Foil Trade Enforcement Working Group and its member companies told Commerce and the ITC in a petition that aluminum foil imports from Armenia, Brazil, Oman, Russia and Turkey are being dumped in the U.S. at margins as high as 107.61%. The association also alleged that Omani and Turkish imports are being illegally subsidized by their respective governments. Aluminum Association President...

