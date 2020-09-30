Commerce Cuts Steel Pipe Duty After Fed. Circ. Ruling

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has lowered a 61% anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese steel pipe imports to 38.28%, after recalculating shipping costs in compliance with a Federal Circuit ruling finding that the original calculations were flawed. Commerce said Tuesday that when the agency recalculated the anti-dumping duty, it accounted for the circuit court's determination that evidence didn't support calculating brokerage and handling costs for Vietnamese steel pipe imports and exports based on weight. The agency adjusted its calculations while relying on the same data it used in its original determination by using average weight per shipment and maximum weight per shipment...

