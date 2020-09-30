Mich. Tribe, Groups Seek EPA Re-Do On Iron Plant Rules

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Environmental Protection Agency's new emission standards for a particular type of iron ore processing plant fail to cap dangerous air pollutants, including mercury, in violation of federal law, according to a Michigan tribe and local environmental groups. In a reconsideration petition to the EPA, the Fond du Lac Tribe Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Save Lake Superior Association and Save Our Sky Blue Waters accused the federal agency of violating the Clean Air Act with a final agency action from July setting standards for taconite iron ore processing plants. "As EPA is well aware, it has a clear statutory...

