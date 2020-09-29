Hanover Suit Belongs in Bankruptcy Court, Bank Says

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- First Midwest Bank of Poplar Bluff urged a Missouri federal judge to toss Hanover Insurance Co.'s suit alleging that the bank was liable for not questioning fraudulent transfers of millions of dollars, arguing Tuesday that the case belongs in a bankruptcy court instead of a district court. FMB said that Hanover does not have the standing to prosecute claims involving the assets of a company whose underlying case is pending in a bankruptcy court. The bank added that Hanover is not the only creditor injured by the allegedly fraudulent transfers, so it does not have the authority to seek a determination...

