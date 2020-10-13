MVP: Mayer Brown's Nancy Ross

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP's Nancy Ross scored wins for George Washington University, Northrop Grumman Corp., AT&T and HSBC in Employee Retirement Income Security Act suits this year while leading the firm's ERISA litigation practice, earning her a place among Law360's 2020 Benefits MVPs. Nancy Ross Mayer Brown Her biggest accomplishment: Over the past year, Ross' litigation work has led a number of big-name clients to victory in suits that could have cost them millions. She helped Northrop Grumman and GWU beat proposed ERISA class actions challenging their retirement plan management practices, and she secured wins for AT&T and HSBC in suits challenging...

