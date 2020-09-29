Ex-Informant Again Beats SEC Suit Over Stock Schemes

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A former government informant on Tuesday again defeated a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over his alleged role in penny stock manipulation schemes, with a New Jersey federal judge finding that the agency did not show injunctions were needed to prevent him from breaking securities laws in the future. In the latest twist in a long-running feud between the SEC and Guy Gentile, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti concluded that the agency failed to back up its request for injunctive relief of an "obey-the-law" order and a bar on trading penny stocks. The decision comes roughly a year after...

