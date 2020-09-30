JPMorgan, Goldman GCs Up The Ante On Diversity Promises

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Amid civil unrest over racial injustices in the U.S., top in-house lawyers from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and nine other global financial institutions have pledged to further their commitment to diversity efforts in the legal profession, outlining a list of goals for themselves and their peers in an open letter shared Tuesday with Law360. With the country reeling from what the general counsel and chief legal officers called "acts of violence" against Black residents, the group recently teamed up to find ways to further promote an inclusive culture in their offices, with outside counsel and across the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS