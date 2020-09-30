5th Circ. Insurance Case May Encourage Post-Appraisal Suits

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 6, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is set to hear oral arguments in Pearson v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company. The case centers on statutory construction of Chapters 542 and 542A of the Texas Insurance Code, and the Texas Supreme Court's recent holdings in Barbara Technologies Corp. v. State Farm Lloyds[1] and Ortiz v. State Farm Lloyds.[2] The specific issue to be addressed on appeal is whether amounts previously paid by an insurance carrier pursuant to an appraisal award can be considered actual damages for the purpose of calculating attorney fees. The Fifth Circuit's determination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS