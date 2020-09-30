A Tax Case Key To Justice Ginsburg's Equal Protection Fight

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- In the fall of 1970, future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her husband Martin Ginsburg decided to take on Moritz v. Commissioner, representing Charles Moritz in his appeal of a U.S. Tax Court decision that denied him a dependent care deduction under now-defunct Section 214 of the Internal Revenue Code. The legal reasoning Justice Ginsburg deployed in the brief they submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, arguing the unconstitutionality of laws that discriminate on the basis of sex alone, would not only win Moritz's case, but become the foundation for a lineage of jurisprudence...

