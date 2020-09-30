SEC Says Pair Of Students Left College To Run $1.1M Fraud

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Regulators say a pair of 22-year-olds in Texas have spent the last few years pretending to be financial professionals and promising sky-high returns to fraudulently raise more than $1.1 million for a day-trading venture. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit in Texas federal court on Tuesday against Christian Kranenberg and Sebastian Silea, two longtime friends who in July 2017 formed KS Cartel LLC as a vehicle for day trading and raising money from investors. The pair allegedly guaranteed that investors wouldn't lose more than 50% of their investments and should expect 20% to 30% returns each month, all while...

