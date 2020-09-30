Arena Developer Slams Aviva's Tweaked Fire Claim

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 5:16 PM BST) -- The developer of an arena complex in northwest England has fought back against Aviva Insurance Ltd.'s freshly asserted claims that a fire was sparked by an electrical system defect, denying that the fuses installed were inappropriate and claiming they could not have caused the blaze even if that was so. The amended defense filed by Lendlease Construction (Europe) Ltd. challenges Aviva's claim — which has also been revised — that states that the fuses installed in the electrical system at the Liverpool ACC arena complex were "under-rated" for the air conditioning system and its "chiller units." "It is denied that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS