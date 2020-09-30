Banks, Governments See Crypto As Risky, Expect Rise In Use

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 6:20 PM BST) -- Banks and governments consider cryptocurrencies to be risky, whereas only a minority of cryptocurrency businesses agree, according to a new joint study highlighting divisions in how digital assets are perceived. According to the report, which was released Tuesday and based on 566 responses, 63% of banks and 56% of governments view cryptocurrency as a risk, compared to just 9% of respondents in the cryptocurrency sector. "The crypto industry appears to have a great amount of confidence in their own abilities to counter and detect risk, whereas government doesn't have nearly as much faith," said Kayla Izenman, research analyst with the Royal United Services Institute's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS