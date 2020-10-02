UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 6:05 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen a U.K.. insurance technology company take aim at KPMG after an acquisition went south, grocer Ocado Group slapped with a patent infringement claim, and Puma and Nike prepare for a sneaker showdown. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Watchstone Group PLC and another v. KPMG LLP Insurance and technology provider Watchstone Group PLC and Quindell Business Process Services Ltd. filed a part 7 claim on Sept. 29 against Big Four firm KPMG in the commercial court. KPMG was fined more than £3 million in 2018 for misconduct relating...

