6th Circ. Leaves Workers' FLSA Win Against Energy Co. Intact

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday rejected energy conglomerate Just Energy's bid for the court to reconsider a split panel's ruling that a class of employees who hawk its energy products door-to-door is covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act. With its order Wednesday, the appeals court declined to have the full court rehear the case, waving away the company's argument that the split panel ignored U.S. Supreme Court precedent with its interpretation of an FLSA exemption for outside salespeople. "The original panel has reviewed the petition for rehearing and concludes that the issues raised in the petition were fully considered upon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS