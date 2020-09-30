Axon Asks 9th Circ. For Pause In Antitrust Row With FTC

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Body camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc. has urged the Ninth Circuit to grant its request for an emergency pause in the Federal Trade Commission's administrative trial proceedings against it while a constitutional challenge against the commission's merger review process is underway, claiming its injuries would be cemented if the trial began. Axon, which previously filed a complaint calling the FTC's merger review process unconstitutional, told the appeals court Tuesday that its ability to lodge an effective challenge may be short-lived. The FTC's administrative trial targeting Axon's 2018 purchase of body-camera supplier Vievu — a deal the agency said eliminated competition on price and innovation between...

