Simpson Thacher Reps On $2B Silver Lake Partnership

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Silver Lake, led by Simpson Thacher, said Wednesday Mubadala Investment nabbed an ownership stake in the technology-focused private equity firm and poured $2 billion into their new strategic partnership. California-based Silver Lake said in a statement that United Arab Emirates-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. bought a stake in it of an undisclosed size from Dyal Capital Partners. Silver Lake and Mubadala are also deepening their relationship with the $2 billion investment from the Middle Eastern fund, they said. The private equity firm and sovereign wealth fund have previously worked together on investments in companies such as Waymo and Indian...

