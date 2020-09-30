Morgan Stanley Will Pay $5M To Settle Short Selling Claims

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC agreed Wednesday to pay a $5 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that the investment management company violated regulations governing short sales, the SEC announced. The commission claimed that Morgan Stanley's prime brokerage swaps business has been violating the SEC's Regulation SHO since its 2004 inception, created to govern short sell trading strategies to prevent unethical practices. "Morgan Stanley hedged synthetic exposure to swaps by purchasing or selling the securities referenced in the swaps, and it separated its hedges into two aggregation units — one holding only long positions, and the other...

