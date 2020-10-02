Greenberg Traurig Bolsters Data Privacy Practice With 2 Pros

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has brought onboard two leading data privacy and security lawyers from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP to beef up its global data, privacy and cybersecurity practice, the firm recently announced. David Zetoony and Jena M. Valdetero join Greenberg Traurig as shareholders and co-chair the firm's U.S. data, privacy and cybersecurity practice, according to the firm's announcement on Wednesday. Zetoony, who worked at Bryan Cave for 18 years, will work out of Greenberg Traurig's Denver office while Valdetero, who was at Bryan Cave for more than 14 years, will work out of the firm's Chicago office. Greenberg Traurig also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS