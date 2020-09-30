Law360's The Term: The Impact Of Amy Coney Barrett

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 term kicks off in less than a week. The team discusses what Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the high court would mean for some of the biggest cases on the docket, from the fate of the Affordable Care Act to the First Amendment. This Week S2, E1: The Impact of Amy Coney Barrett Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action in short, entertaining episodes. This week, the team previews what to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS