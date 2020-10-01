Boies Schiller Head Hopes Pay Overhaul Will Stem Departures

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Amid partner losses, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's latest restructuring effort has been to get rid of its formula-based compensation system in the hopes that rewarding partners for nonbillable contributions will help retain top talent, one of the firm's managing partners told Law360 on Thursday. In an interview, Boies Schiller co-managing partner Natasha Harrison said the firm's partnership voted Saturday to replace the firm's longtime formula-based, "eat-what-you-kill" partner compensation system with an "integrated" system that divides partners' compensation into 10 tiers. The compensation adjustments are part of a firmwide restructuring Harrison and co-managing partner Nick Gravante have steered since taking their leadership roles...

