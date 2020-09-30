Texas Panel Considers Duty Of Drug Test Co. To Patients

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Two drug test companies told a Texas appellate panel Wednesday they only have a duty of care to employers who request tests and can't be held liable to a Houston welder who claims mishandling of his test samples caused a false positive drug test result that led to his firing. During Zoom oral arguments, attorneys representing Houston Area Safety Council Inc. and Psychemedics Inc. told a three-justice First Court of Appeals panel in Houston that welder Guillermo Mendez's suit was properly tossed. They say a lower court correctly held under Texas precedent that the companies owed him no duty of care to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS