Texas Justices Weigh Houston Mail-In Ballot Application Plan

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Texas told the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Harris County clerk's authority to run elections covers logistics like making sure polling places are air conditioned but doesn't allow him to send applications for mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the county. In oral arguments as Texas tries to stop Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins from mass mailing the ballot applications, all eight sitting justices fired off questions — an unusual occurrence — and the questions were numerous enough that attorneys for both sides wound up answering many after their time for argument had expired. The arguments come just eight days...

